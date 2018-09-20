Pulse.ng logo
I will not seek to be anyone's VP - Governor Wike

Wike I will not seek to be anyone's VP - Rivers state Governor

Governor Wike is not looking at becoming a running mate to any of the presidential hopeful under the PDP ahead of the 2019 elections.

Governor Wike is not willing to be a vice president despite consultations with presidential aspirtants.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said he won't seek any of the presidential aspirants under Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to vie as a running mate.

Wike said he's first and foremost a first term governor and will not seek to be anyone's running mate even in his dreams.

Wike said this during an interview with reporters at government house, Port Harcourt on Thursday, September 20, 2018.

“There are aspirants who have promised me the position of the vice-president, but I said I will not seek the position; not even in the dream will I seek that position at this point,” he said.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike

 

Continuing, Wike said, “I am a first-term governor and the national chairman of PDP is from my state and the south-south… these are mere allegations. People can carry rumours, but everything I will do, will be in the interest of Rivers state.

ALSO READ: I will unseat Wike – APC governorship aspirant

“Nobody can use Rivers state as a tool; they did that in the past, but not anymore.

No 2019 election in Rivers State, Wike warns

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that there is a sinister plot by the All Progressives' Congress (APC) to deliberately disrupt the 2019 general elections in the state with the aide of security operatives.

In a recent interview with Premium Times, published on Monday, September 10, 2018, the governor said the current government has hatched a plot to postpone the election by using security agencies to cause crisis.

Wike also claimed that the government is ready to kill him and several other Nigerians to cheat in the 2019 general elections.

He said he's ready to make the sacrifice, calling the government "a dictatorship in civilian uniform."

