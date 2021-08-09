Secondus said this in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Ike Abonyi, in Abuja on Monday.
I will not resign as PDP Chairman— Secondus
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, says he will not resign his position.
The national chairman also said that so far nothing warranted his resignation from the party position
He said: “Those tiny minority calling for my resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country my offense why I should resign.”
Secondus said that he would remain focused and committed to the ideals of the party which he swore to protect and defend upon his election to lead the party 44 months ago.
