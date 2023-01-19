I will make South-West Nigeria’s industrial hub - Atiku

According to him, I am committed to making sure that industrialisation of the South-West is achieved and has the support of the Federal Government.

“There are five major commitments to the people of this country.

“We must make sure there is unity; we must make sure there is inclusion of every part of this country in our government.

“We will also make sure that security situation is under control, so that there will be peace, law and order in every part of this country,” Abubakar promised.

He solicited for the votes of the people of Oyo State with a pledge that his administration would provide good governance for Nigerians.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, said PDP has a great dream for the country, adding that the party was gradually bringing the dreams to bear before APC took over power.

Ayu called on all aggrieved members of the party, including the G-5 Governors led by Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers to return to the party to collectively work toward its success in the forthcoming general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Seyi Makinde was absent at the campaign rally.