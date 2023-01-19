ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I will make South-West Nigeria’s industrial hub - Atiku

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, says his government will make the South-West region the industrial hub of the country, if elected as the nation’s President in the forthcoming general elections.

PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to him, I am committed to making sure that industrialisation of the South-West is achieved and has the support of the Federal Government.

There are five major commitments to the people of this country.

“We must make sure there is unity; we must make sure there is inclusion of every part of this country in our government.

“We will also make sure that security situation is under control, so that there will be peace, law and order in every part of this country,” Abubakar promised.

He solicited for the votes of the people of Oyo State with a pledge that his administration would provide good governance for Nigerians.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, said PDP has a great dream for the country, adding that the party was gradually bringing the dreams to bear before APC took over power.

Ayu called on all aggrieved members of the party, including the G-5 Governors led by Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers to return to the party to collectively work toward its success in the forthcoming general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Seyi Makinde was absent at the campaign rally.

The PDP chieftains including the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Mrs Titilayo Abubakar; Sen. Dino Melaye and former Minister of State for FCT, Jumoke Akinjide were present at the campaign.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN commends banks as ATMs dispense new notes in Jos

CBN commends banks as ATMs dispense new notes in Jos

FG performs groundbreaking for 116 housing units for civil servants

FG performs groundbreaking for 116 housing units for civil servants

SDP deputy governorship candidate defects to APC in Cross River

SDP deputy governorship candidate defects to APC in Cross River

Scarcity: Lagos to regulate petrol marketers’ operation to curb traffic

Scarcity: Lagos to regulate petrol marketers’ operation to curb traffic

I will make South-West Nigeria’s industrial hub - Atiku

I will make South-West Nigeria’s industrial hub - Atiku

Emefiele updates Buhari on availability of new Naira notes, others

Emefiele updates Buhari on availability of new Naira notes, others

PDP, APC trade tackles over general elections in Cross River

PDP, APC trade tackles over general elections in Cross River

Tinubu’s son visits Miyetti-Allah, seeks support for father, Shettima

Tinubu’s son visits Miyetti-Allah, seeks support for father, Shettima

CBN accuses banks of hoarding new naira notes, threatens sanctions

CBN accuses banks of hoarding new naira notes, threatens sanctions

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oby-Ezekwesili

'Aproko' – Atiku fires Ezekwesili

Peter Obi.

Peter Obi fires back at Saraki

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

BREAKING: Peter Obi reacts to report on UK Company, Next International

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi. (PRNigeria)

Peter Obi: Kwankwaso finally spills why he cannot work with Labour Party