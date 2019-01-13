Owan-Enoh made this known in Calabar on Sunday at a news briefing organised by the APC Governorship Campaign Council to signal the official commencement of his campaign in Cross River.

He said as governor, he would give listening ears to everyone and run an all- inclusive government to make sure everyone was carried along in the state.

The governorship candidate, who said his campaign would commence on Monday Jan. 14 2019, in the northern part of the state, noted that they had written to the security agencies to ensure that the campaign was hitch free.

“We like to appeal to the government of Cross River to allow peace reign in the state. Everyone should have peace to campaign.

“We will be civil but we will not be impeded at any point of our campaign.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can come to my community to campaign and I will roll out the red carpet for them to do their campaigns peacefully,’’ he said.

Owan-Enoh said that several interest groups who believed in him had come to encourage him to go on with his campaign because they saw him as the salvation Cross River needed.

“We will have town hall meetings and meetings with stakeholders in different communities and our message to them will be, better days are possible again in Cross River, ‘’ he said.