I will abide by Buhari's decision over APC chairmanship - Sheriff

He was reacting to some media reports alleging that the Presidency had endorsed an aspirant from the North Central for the position, ahead party’s national convention.

Sheriff, a former two-term governor of Borno, said he has no objection to the party’s decision on the position.

“This auspicious news briefing is to speak and address some concerns of well meaning party faithful regarding the decision and position of President Muhammadu Buhari and our party leadership with respect to the national chairmanship position.

“Of late, I have been inundated by insinuations and rumors that Buhari has zoned and endorsed a candidate for this all important position in our party’s leadership.

“It has become very pertinent and exigent to address these concerns,” Sheriff said.

He said while the insinuations had become strong, he was not aware of any official statement or position by the Presidency endorsing a particular aspirant.

He said there was also no official statement on the zoning of the party’s chairmanship position to a particular zone.

“Buhari and indeed the party is yet to issue a formal statement on these issues,” he said.

The former Borno governor said that he was in the race because of his strength of character, capacity and competence.

“My intentions are clear and explicitly: for public good rather than self-interest.

“As a loyal party member, I will abide by decisions of President Buhari at any time he makes an official decision on zoning or endorsement of any particular candidate,” he said.

This, he said, was because he had unequivocal confidence in Buhari’s capacity to make the right choice for the growth of the APC.

He said that he was totally committed to work with any individual to reposition the party towards actualising a resounding victory in 2023 general elections and beyond.

“Our guiding principle will be the party’s Constitution and manifesto, and I will be committed to it, on President Buhari’s decision I stand,” Sheriff said.

The March 26 APC National Convention was to elect new national executives to take over from Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).