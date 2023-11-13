ADVERTISEMENT
I was excluded from ballot – Kogi Accord Party candidate demands re-election

Ima Elijah

Retired Admiral Usman Jibrin [Ships & Ports]
The call follows the exclusion of the Accord Party's name from the ballot paper, a move that Jibrin has labeled as both unexpected and a direct violation of democratic rights.

Addressing the media at a press conference in Anyigba, within the Dekina Local Government Area (LGA) on Sunday, November 12, 2023, Admiral Jibrin voiced his dissatisfaction with the situation, underscoring the severity of the matter.

Expressing his discontent, Jibrin highlighted that the omission of the Accord Party's name from the ballot paper raises serious concerns about the fairness and transparency of the recently conducted electoral process.

The retired Admiral minced no words in criticising the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for what he considers a grave decision.

"We are deeply disappointed by the decision of INEC to exclude the Accord from the ballot paper.

"This not only undermines the democratic process but also denies the people of Kogi state the opportunity to make an informed choice.

"We are left with no option but to call for the cancellation of the election and explore legal avenues to address this injustice."

Jibrin pointed out that INEC has yet to release an official statement addressing the exclusion. He urged the electoral body to promptly provide clarification and resolve the issue to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

