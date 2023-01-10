I was an orphan, never knew my father, President Buhari reveals

He made the revelation while speaking at the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential campaign rally at August 27 Stadium in Damaturu on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

In Buhari's words: ‘‘I was an orphan; I did not know my father. I spent nine years in a boarding school and because of [my] education, I was enlisted into the Nigerian Army.”

Buhari speaks on education: The President in his attempt to buttress the importance of education urged the mammoth crowd at the stadium to ensure they send their children to school, stressing that whatever they have in this world can be taken away except the knowledge they have acquired.

‘‘Make sure you send your children to school and make them understand that whatever you have in this world can be taken away from you except the knowledge you have in your head,” said Buhari.

Buhari pitches Tinubu-Shettima candidacy: Selling the candidacy of Tinubu and Shettima, the President said a vote for both party flagbearers, would guarantee the sustenance of progress made in the security, economy and education sectors of the country.

APC ready to tackle insecurity: Buhari also seized the campaign to reel out his achievements against terrorists in the region, insisting that the APC-led government is more than ever before energized to defeat whoever threatens the unity of Nigeria.