I told Atiku to allow me to run for presidency because he's old, tired - Bauchi Gov

The Governor made this known during his speech while receiving the report of the Senator Adamu Gumba-led Contact and Consultation Committee which he set up to push through his presidential ambition.

The Committee, which visited 16 Northern states where it interacted with various stakeholders, presented its report on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Old Banquet Hall of the Government House, Bauchi, SUNDAY PUNCH reported.

Mohammed recounts how he invited Atiku to Bauchi and named a road after him. During Atiku's visit, the Governor said he admitted to Atiku that he's the most senior and qualified candidate for the presidency but his age and fatigue could be major hindrances.

He said "There is no need for us to be greedy; of course, my presidency will not cause division. You can see that at the heat of the time that my elder brother, Malam Adamu was going round, we invited our elder statesman, the one that we respect so much, the Waziri Adamawa (Atiku Abubakar), we named a road after him."

"We invited him to Bauchi and we interacted and I told him that in this game, I know he’s the most senior, he’s very qualified but because of his age and fatigue that he has suffered so much for Nigeria, he should allow his younger brother to be his spare tyre not to take over just like that.

The Governor maintains that he's not desperate with his ambition and assured Atiku of his support if Nigerians prefer to have him as their president.

"But if Nigerians prefer him, I will support him. I am not too desperate but he should know that Nigerians like me too. And whatever he wants, I will do it for him, so this is our agreement, he has the highest respect from me.”

It would be recalled that the Peoples' Democratic Party (pdp) has thrown the party's Presidential ticket open to northern aspirants despite calls for a southern presidency.