In spite of our party differences, I respect Tinubu for his dedication to Nigeria - Mohammed

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stated that there was a lot of assurances from the president’s precedent as governor of Lagos State and that Nigeria would be better.

Governor Bala Mohammed and Bola Tinubu [Naija News]
He stated this on Monday while speaking with newsmen in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. He said that the president has enjoyed the support of most governors in spite of party differences, adding that Nigeria would come out better in the next few years.

We have to appreciate the dedication of Mr President towards Nigeria and the reviving of the economy that is in dire need of reformation.

“So far, we have seen from his various steps that we are going forward to a new Nigeria.

”As the president prayed for the wellbeing of the country in the Holiest place of Islam, it gives me the courage that he will deliver the hope that Nigerians desires.

”In spite of our party differences I still feel great respect for the president. As he prayed for Nigeria, I prayed for him because when you pray for your leaders, you are ultimately praying for yourself,” the governor said.

Mohammed said that there were a lot of assurances from the president’s precedent as governor of Lagos State that the country would be better.

”He has done it before in Lagos and look at what Lagos has become in not only Nigeria but in Africa. This is the transformation Nigeria requires and we will see it in no distant time,” he added.

Similarly, Amb Yahaya Lawal, Nigerian envoy to Saudi Arabia, said that the visit of the president had yielded many blessings for the country. He said that the Saudi-Nigeria trade relations would receive a boost with the response of various stakeholders to the investment drive of the president.

”I am highly elated as the ambassador that this is happening at my time. The reception that the president also received was highly commendable.

“It shows the respect and dignity they have for Nigeria and the president,” he stated.

Lawal said that the president’s visit for the summit would very soon start yielding results for the benefit Nigerians. He charged Nigerians to continue to pray for their leaders and country, adding that the support of citizens was crucial in the success of any government.

In spite of our party differences, I respect Tinubu for his dedication to Nigeria - Mohammed

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

