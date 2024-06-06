ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Peter Obi speaks on his LP membership after his hot takes on Obidient Movement

Nurudeen Shotayo

Rumours have been flying around that Obi is prepared to dump the Labour Party after a reported fallout with Abure.

Peter Obi speaks on his LP membership after his hot takes on Obidient Movement
Peter Obi speaks on his LP membership after his hot takes on Obidient Movement

Recommended articles

The former Anambra State Governor stressed that his affiliation with the Labour Party remains firm amid conflicting interpretations trailing his recent remarks.

He made this known in a statement on his X account on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

This comes barely 24 hours after Obi dissociated his support movement, otherwise known as the Obidient Movement, from the recently created directorate within the Labour Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Julius Abure-led national executive had created an Obidient Directorate and appointed members of the movement to coordinate the registration of Obidients, as Obi's supporters are fondly called, as Labour Party members.

Obidient Movement doesn't belong to any political party, Obi tackles Abure
Obidient Movement doesn't belong to any political party, Obi tackles Abure Pulse Nigeria

The move didn't go down well with the presidential candidate who stated unequivocally in a statement on Wednesday that the Obidient Movement is not directorate of any particular political party.

He also emphasised that any individuals claiming to be leaders of the so-called directorate are not members of the broader Obidient movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Obi's statement has been widely interpreted as a precursor for him to dump the Labour Party ship.

Recall he was reported to be plotting his way back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 election after he met with three chieftains of the party, including Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi [Twitter:Obi]
Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi [Twitter:Obi] Pulse Nigeria

But reacting to the rumour, Obi said he remains a faithful, committed and loyal member of the Labour Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For the avoidance of doubt, ‘I remain a committed, Loyal Labour Party member’. That is my definitive response to all Nigerians who may be in doubt about my party affiliation in the light of recent reports and conflicting interpretations of recent political expressions.

"I have just been confronted by a Journalist at Abuja airport wanting to know if my statement on Obidient Movement yesterday is a signal of my leaving the Labour Party. For the attention of all those holding such an impression and for the general public, I remain a faithful, committed and loyal member of the Labour Party. Indeed as a Leader of the party, my aspiration, and desire working closely with other Leaders is to reconcile our valued members, and partner with like minds, and parties all over the country to build a strong and better Party that will catalyze and commence the rebuilding of a new Nigeria.

"My statement yesterday was intended to clarify some issues that are of concern to our teeming supporters some of whom are not members of any political party but are desirous for a new Nigeria. Our goal and aspirations remain that a new Nigeria is POssible. -PO," he posted on X.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi speaks on his LP membership after his hot takes on Obidient Movement

Peter Obi speaks on his LP membership after his hot takes on Obidient Movement

LP renames Obidient Directorate after Peter Obi distances his followers from it

LP renames Obidient Directorate after Peter Obi distances his followers from it

Ozekhome calls for due process in El-Rufai corruption allegations

Ozekhome calls for due process in El-Rufai corruption allegations

House to suspend Rep Ugochinyere for politicising oversight duties in Rivers

House to suspend Rep Ugochinyere for politicising oversight duties in Rivers

9,303 killed, 9,562 Boko Haram terrorists and families surrender in 1 year

9,303 killed, 9,562 Boko Haram terrorists and families surrender in 1 year

Ido-Ekiti residents call for FG price control on food, drugs and essentials

Ido-Ekiti residents call for FG price control on food, drugs and essentials

Sanwo-Olu gifts ₦10m to LASU's best-graduating student

Sanwo-Olu gifts ₦10m to LASU's best-graduating student

Spraying naira doesn't negatively affect economy - Lawyer urges CBN to amend Act

Spraying naira doesn't negatively affect economy - Lawyer urges CBN to amend Act

Olumide Akpata recalls his support for youths as Obi dissociates Obidients from LP

Olumide Akpata recalls his support for youths as Obi dissociates Obidients from LP

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

2023 election wasn’t a Christian or Igbo project, Peter Obi

Akwa-Ibom Governor Umo Eno [The Guardian Nigeria]

Akwa Ibom Government sets October 26 for local government elections

Obidient Movement doesn't belong to any political party, Obi tackles Abure

Obidient Movement doesn't belong to any political party, Obi tackles Abure

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

NNPP hails Gov Yusuf for reinstalling Sanusi as Emir of Kano