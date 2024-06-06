Peter Obi speaks on his LP membership after his hot takes on Obidient Movement

The former Anambra State Governor stressed that his affiliation with the Labour Party remains firm amid conflicting interpretations trailing his recent remarks.

He made this known in a statement on his X account on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

This comes barely 24 hours after Obi dissociated his support movement, otherwise known as the Obidient Movement, from the recently created directorate within the Labour Party.

The Julius Abure-led national executive had created an Obidient Directorate and appointed members of the movement to coordinate the registration of Obidients, as Obi's supporters are fondly called, as Labour Party members.

Obi rejects Obidient Movement Directorate

The move didn't go down well with the presidential candidate who stated unequivocally in a statement on Wednesday that the Obidient Movement is not directorate of any particular political party.

He also emphasised that any individuals claiming to be leaders of the so-called directorate are not members of the broader Obidient movement.

However, Obi's statement has been widely interpreted as a precursor for him to dump the Labour Party ship.

Recall he was reported to be plotting his way back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 election after he met with three chieftains of the party, including Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido.

Obi clears the air on Labour Party membership

But reacting to the rumour, Obi said he remains a faithful, committed and loyal member of the Labour Party.

"For the avoidance of doubt, ‘I remain a committed, Loyal Labour Party member’. That is my definitive response to all Nigerians who may be in doubt about my party affiliation in the light of recent reports and conflicting interpretations of recent political expressions.

"I have just been confronted by a Journalist at Abuja airport wanting to know if my statement on Obidient Movement yesterday is a signal of my leaving the Labour Party. For the attention of all those holding such an impression and for the general public, I remain a faithful, committed and loyal member of the Labour Party. Indeed as a Leader of the party, my aspiration, and desire working closely with other Leaders is to reconcile our valued members, and partner with like minds, and parties all over the country to build a strong and better Party that will catalyze and commence the rebuilding of a new Nigeria.