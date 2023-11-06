ADVERTISEMENT
I quit PDP to a party that'll allow me operate maximally - Sen Utazi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Utazi did not disclose his next move in politics.

Senator-Chukwuka-Utazi [Peoples Gazette]
Senator-Chukwuka-Utazi [Peoples Gazette]

The Senator, who represented the district between 2015 and 2023, submitted his resignation letter to the Chairman of PDP in Nkpologu Ward of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state, Chief Robert Ezeagu, on Sunday.

The letter reads: “It is with reservation that I resign my membership of the People’s Democratic Party which I had the privilege of being a foundation member at its inception in 1998.

“The reason being that those ideals that attracted me to the party have since receded into oblivion leaving me with no option but to leave and find another party that will afford me ample opportunity to operate maximally and contribute to national development.

“I am therefore wishing you all well as you continue to work hard to eke out a living in the best way possible under the present circumstances. Thanks for your understanding and cooperation so far.”

The former senator however, did not disclose his next move in politics.

News Agency Of Nigeria

