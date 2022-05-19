Bauchi gov praises Buhari for helping him to achieve political glory

Mohammed said the gesture led to his political glory which he is enjoying now.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed was elected senator representing Bauchi-Central on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) 2007.

Mohammed was also elected governor of the state in 2019 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“I wish to state that no state out of the 36 states of Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory, loves you more than Bauchi State.

“Your precedence and pedigree as a man of high moral standing, incorruptibility and compassionate disposition towards the common man stand you out as a colossus and phenomenon.

“I for one will never forget the support you gave me which saw my election as a senator in 2007. This marked the beginning of my political ascension, prominence and glory.

“For this reason, I hold you and former President Goodluck Jonathan in the highest esteem, and I will never aspire to any political position in which any of you has interest.

“While I remain eternally grateful to you, I want to assure you that I will always remember you and protect your integrity and your family in whatever I may find myself in life,” he said.

He also lauded the federal government’s effort towards uplifting the living standard of the people of the state.

The governor said that the water project would not have been possible without the sovereign guarantee and selection of Bauchi state as a beneficiary by the federal government.

Mohammed further commended President Buhari for his concern on matters affecting the state, adding that the state government had accessed N12 billion housing facility initiated by the federal government.

“I want to assure you that on completion of construction work, the houses will be allocated to beneficiaries across political party lines. We will continue to be supportive and loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

Buhari, who was represented by Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said he was glad to be in Bauchi state, which he described as his second home.

He said his experience and association with the people and rich culture of Bauchi has been cherished one.