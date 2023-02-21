ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I never stepped down for Atiku, says Al-Mustapha

News Agency Of Nigeria

Presidential candidate of Action Alliance (AA), retired Maj. Hamza Al-Mustapha says never stepped down nor adopted Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP in the Saturday election.

Maj Hamza Al-Mustapha (VanguardNGR)
Maj Hamza Al-Mustapha (VanguardNGR)

Al-Mustapha made this known while appearing on a Human Rights Radio FM, Abuja and monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said the insinuation that he had stepped down to back Abubakar was untrue.

He described the statement credited to the factional chairman of AA, Mr Kenneth Udeze, through whom he emerged as candidate, “as a scam.”

“The announcement by someone (Udeze) that Action Alliance is supporting Atiku was a scam.

“Action Alliance has not endorsed any body. I am still in the race and if I am going to lose, I will lose pretty well and if I am going to win, I will win pretty well,” he said.

Al-Mustapha, who is a factional presidential candidate of AA recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said he had not discussed with any one as to his withdrawal or adoption of any other candidate.

He urged Nigerians to disregard such comment.

NAN reports that the party, currently, is divided into two factions with two presidential candidates.

While Mr Solomon-David Akanigbuan emerged as presidential candidate of Dr Adekunle Omo-Aje-led leadership of AA, Mr Al-Mustapha was elected as presidential candidate of Udeze-led leadership of the party.

However, a number of court judgments and rulings had recognised Omo-Aje as the valid chairman of the party to submit names of candidates to INEC while affirming the expulsion of Udeze from the party.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I’m disappointed in myself  —  Pastor Uche apologises for mounting pulpit with AK47

I’m disappointed in myself  —  Pastor Uche apologises for mounting pulpit with AK47

2023 Elections: Federal High Court judges to proceed on short vacation Feb. 22

2023 Elections: Federal High Court judges to proceed on short vacation Feb. 22

Army seeks more media synergy in tackling insurgency

Army seeks more media synergy in tackling insurgency

Russian economy more resilient than West thought when introducing sanctions – Putin

Russian economy more resilient than West thought when introducing sanctions – Putin

I never stepped down for Atiku, says Al-Mustapha

I never stepped down for Atiku, says Al-Mustapha

Death toll from Brazil floods rises to 40

Death toll from Brazil floods rises to 40

2023 Elections: Police deploy 7,000 personnel in Edo

2023 Elections: Police deploy 7,000 personnel in Edo

Aisha Buhari posts fake news about old naira notes

Aisha Buhari posts fake news about old naira notes

How Nigerians voted in the 2007 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2007 presidential election

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?