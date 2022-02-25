RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I need your endorsement and your prayers - Tinubu tells Ataoja of Osogbo

A presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Friday visited the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, seeking royal blessings and endorsement for his 2023 presidential ambition.

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

At the Ataoja’s Palace in Osogbo, Tinubu said he was in Osogbo to seek the Ataoja’s endorsement and prayers for his 2023 presidential ambition.

Tinubu said, if given the opportunity, he would not let Nigerians down, adding that he has the capacity to run the nation’s affairs.

The aspirant, who said he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his ambition, said he was ready to offer honest service to the country and its people.

“The time is here now. The clock is ticking, calendar is ticking and this is the time Nigerians need a thorough hope, solid hope for progress, prosperity and growth.

“We need a lot of jobs for our children, solid education for our children, we need progress for our country and we need someone that can do this.

“I offer myself the opportunity to become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I have informed President Buhari that I want to step into his shoes.

“I told him I want to serve my country to the best of my knowledge.

“I need your endorsement and your prayers,” he said.

Tinubu, who further explained that Nigerians must continue to remain united, irrespective of tribe or religion, urged Nigerians to embrace the lyrics of the old national anthem.

According to him, it states tribe and tongue maybe differ, in brotherhood we stand.

“We believe in one Nigeria, irrespective of our tribe, we must see ourselves as one entity that will bring progress to Nigeria, and this is my promise,” he said.

Tinubu, who said that many people were complaining of his fitness because he went abroad for a knee injury, said he was not applying to be a sprinter or a grave digger.

“I am not applying for the job of bricklaying or grave digging. I went to school to study Accountancy and Management.

“I am applying for brain intelligent thinking job and I will do it right.

“The job I want to do for Nigeria is for Nigeria to be greater and to be proud of itself,” Tinubu said.

Responding, Oba Olanipekun, who said Tinubu has the capacity to be the president, prayed that God would grant his heart’s desires.

The traditional ruler said he was of the belief that Tinubu was capable of serving as the president of the country.

