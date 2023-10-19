I like when you go on strike – Wike warns resident FCT doctors

Wike, speaking directly to the doctors, asserted that he would not pay any doctors who embark on industrial action during his tenure as minister. He further declared his readiness to face them in court if such a situation arose.

Addressing the resident doctors, Wike stated the importance of dialogue, urging them to make their recommendations.

He assured them that the government would assess the suggestions and implement what was feasible. However, he opposed the notion of resorting to strikes, stating that he did not believe in promises but in the tangible reality on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Make your recommendations, and we will see the ones we can do and those we can’t do. Don’t threaten me with a strike because I like it. When you go on strike, I save money; even if you come back, I won’t pay; we will determine it in court," Wike declared.

Wike also highlighted the financial implications of strikes, revealing that he stood to benefit financially if doctors decided to take industrial action. He underscored his practical approach to governance, noting that he prioritised concrete actions over mere theoretical promises.

Background

The warning comes in the backdrop of recent on-and-off industrial actions by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD). The doctors have been protesting the Federal Government’s failure to meet their demands, which include the immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), an upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), and clearing all salary arrears owed to its members since 2015.