I have the capacity to unite Nigeria – Orji Uzor Kalu

Ima Elijah

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu claims he has the capacity to unify Nigeria and is the ideal candidate for Senate President.

According to Kalu, he possesses the necessary qualities, such as integrity, honesty, and experience, to lead the Senate.

The Southeast has been vocal in their call for one of their own to occupy the Senate President seat in the 10th National Assembly.

However, some stakeholders are pushing for Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State to take up the position. Meanwhile, the Northwest has also been identified as a possible contender for the position.

However, Kalu remains undeterred by the competition, asserting that he is the best candidate for the job.

He believes that his track record, coupled with his ability to work harmoniously with Tinubu, will benefit Nigeria.

In his own words, "I am the best among the candidates. I have the capacity to unite Nigeria, and I am the best to work with our President-elect for the best interest of Nigeria."

