RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I have no regret defecting to APC — Shinkafi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Sani Shinkafi, the former National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), says he has not regret defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alhaji-Sani-Abdullahi-Shinkafi (TheNation)
Alhaji-Sani-Abdullahi-Shinkafi (TheNation)

Shinkafi said this on Tuesday in Gusau, while speaking with newsmen.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Shinkafi alongside Gov. Bello Matawalle, defected to the APC in June 2021.

“I have no regret for joining the APC as a ruling party in the country under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Since my defection to APC, I am comfortable with the achievements recorded by the party’s Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), led by Gov. Mai Mala-Buni.

“Therefore, no retreat and no surrender in our journey in APC with Gov. Bello Matawalle,’’ Shinkafi said.

He said that he was among top stakeholders who encouraged Matawalle to defect to the APC.

Shinkafi said, “I have my strong reason of leaving APGA, the party I have served as a national secretary to join the ruling APC.

“I joined APC because of my belief in the political ideology of Gov. Bello Matawalle and President Muhammadu Buhari.’’

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I met N300m in Anambra treasury and inherited over N100bn debt ― Soludo

I met N300m in Anambra treasury and inherited over N100bn debt ― Soludo

PDP wants to destabilise Nigeria in order to sneak back to power, says Femi Adesina

PDP wants to destabilise Nigeria in order to sneak back to power, says Femi Adesina

Bad Fuel: NDYC urges FG to pay compensation, punish culprits

Bad Fuel: NDYC urges FG to pay compensation, punish culprits

No fewer than 117 children killed in Ukraine war – Zelensky

No fewer than 117 children killed in Ukraine war – Zelensky

I have no regret defecting to APC — Shinkafi

I have no regret defecting to APC — Shinkafi

China becomes world leader in computing power

China becomes world leader in computing power

Reps suggest the use of coins to tackle inflation

Reps suggest the use of coins to tackle inflation

Israel opens field hospital in western Ukraine

Israel opens field hospital in western Ukraine

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

Trending

Cracks in PDP as party leaders disagree over zoning of 2023 presidential ticket

PDP 2023 Presidential aspirants (The Nation)

Atiku narrates how he rejected Tinubu’s offer to be his running mate in 2007

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (The Nation)

2023 Presidency: Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi shares her 5-point agenda for Nigeria

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, Presidential aspirant

Gov Soludo makes 3 top appointments, hours after he was sworn in

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.