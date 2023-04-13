The sports category has moved to a new website.
date 2023-04-13
I've no preferred candidate - Gbajabiamila denies opposing Wase for Speakership

News Agency Of Nigeria

A report had earlier alleged that the Speaker was working against the emergence of his Deputy, Wase as his successor.

Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and his Deputy, Hon. Ahmed Wase. [Twitter/@HonAhmedWase]
Gbajabiamila in a tweet on Thursday, denied media reports that he was against a particular candidate in the race.

“Today, April 13, a national daily carried a cover story in which it reported that I was against the aspiration of my deputy, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, and some other aspirants to the office of speaker in the 10th House.

“I have not declared support for any of my colleagues who have declared their interest. I have made my position abundantly clear that there is a need to wait for the party to complete its zoning exercise as I cannot work against my Party’s interest and position.

“I am a product of APC’s zoning in 2019, and I shall adhere to that any time the party comes up with its arrangement. Anyone/media peddling rumors of my endorsement of any of the aspirants should desist forthwith,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

