I've no preferred candidate - Gbajabiamila denies opposing Wase for Speakership

Gbajabiamila in a tweet on Thursday, denied media reports that he was against a particular candidate in the race.

“Today, April 13, a national daily carried a cover story in which it reported that I was against the aspiration of my deputy, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, and some other aspirants to the office of speaker in the 10th House.

“I have not declared support for any of my colleagues who have declared their interest. I have made my position abundantly clear that there is a need to wait for the party to complete its zoning exercise as I cannot work against my Party’s interest and position.

