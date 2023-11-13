ADVERTISEMENT
I have been vindicated – Uzodimma expresses gratitude after victory in Imo

Ima Elijah

Addressing the people of Imo State, he acknowledged their 'overwhelming' support.

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma. [Twitter:HopeUzodinma]
Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma. [Twitter:HopeUzodinma]

Governor Uzodimma, who assumed the governorship in 2020 following the nullification of Emeka Ihedioha's victory by the Supreme Court, expressed his appreciation during a thanksgiving service held in Owerri, the state capital, on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate emerged victorious after clearing all 27 local government areas of the South-East state, according to INEC's announcement on Sunday.

Reflecting on the significance of his re-election, Governor Uzodimma stated, "This victory is very dear to me because it is vindication that the same God who did it before will do it again."

Addressing the people of Imo State, he acknowledged their overwhelming support, saying, "My good people of Imo State, I am humbled and honored by your overwhelming support in yesterday’s election. Your trust in me to continue leading our dear State is both inspiring and deeply appreciated."

He went on to express commitment to delivering on the promises made during his campaign, stating the victory achieved together.

Governor Uzodimma seized the opportunity to recount the challenges he faced in the 2019 election, stating that this recent triumph reaffirms his belief that justice prevailed.

He asserted, "This victory shows that I actually won the Imo governorship election back in 2019 but was cheated until the Supreme Court came to the rescue."

