'I fly out when ill too,' APC women leader defends Tinubu’s UK trip

Ima Elijah

Bola Tinubu has been out of the country for a couple of days now, with speculations spreading that all may not be well.

Jumoke appeared on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Wednesday, October 05, 2022, where she fielded questions on the ongoing political campaigns.

Jumoke was asked when she thinks the APC presidential candidate would return to the country and she said, “I’m a woman leader. He will show up very soon and I tell you… I know the Asiwaju, he never spent two weeks outside.

“Go and check. Go and google. Even my little self here, when I’m not well I quickly run out to take a rest. I’m not saying he’s not well. I said my little self here, when I want to rest I quickly run out.”

Back gist: Bola Tinubu has been out of the country for a couple of days now with speculations spreading that all may not be well with the former Lagos State helmsman.

Why this matters: This comes at a time when political parties are kicking off their campaigns across the country.

Tinubu has not been around to flag off the APC campaign but the party has insisted that there is nothing untoward in his latest trip to the United Kingdom in such a critical time.

Jumoke warns Obidients: She accused supporters of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of embarking on a campaign of calumny against political opponents.

She said, “One thing I like about Atiku is that he does not embark on this campaign of calumny like Obidients.”

What you should know: Asked when the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was expected to return to Nigeria, the former lawmaker hinted that her principal was resting abroad and would return to the country soon.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

