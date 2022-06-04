RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I don't regret opposing Muslim-Muslim ticket, Saraki replies Tinubu

Saraki said his opposition to the idea of a Muslim-Muslim ticket back in 2014 was not to spite Tinubu or any person, but rather in the interest of the nation.

I don't regret opposing Muslim-Muslim ticket, Saraki replies Tinubu.
Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has fired back at the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the latter's recent comment about a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2014.

Tinubu had during his consultation with the delegates of the APC on Thursday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, accused Saraki of leading a campaign calumny against his emergence as the running mate to Buhari in the 2015 election due to his ambition to become the Senate President.

The former Lagos state Governor said, “He (Buhari) knew all the calculations then favoured us, that is why he wanted me as his vice, but I told him to let us build the party first.

“And when we finished building the party after we brought in people from the PDP, Saraki now saw that those from the PDP will not get anything if Buhari, a Muslim becomes the president and me, also a Muslim becomes his vice, he won’t get the senate president and the senate president cannot also be a Muslim, that was how they started the campaign of calumny against me.”

Saraki has now reacted to Tinubu's allegation via a statement issued by the head of his Media Office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, on Friday, June 3, 2023.

“The opposition to a Muslim- Muslim ticket was not targeted at Tinubu or any other person. It was a decision that even all party leaders know helped the victory of the party and also worked for the unity of the country.

"That decision is not about self but national and collective interests. It is a decision which served the purpose of the people of Nigeria and I have no regret supporting it,” Saraki said.

