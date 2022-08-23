RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I don’t care if Nigeria’s next President, VP, Speaker are same religion – Soyinka

Ima Elijah

Soyinka also said that the same faith ticket will not be a problem in a “normal society

Professor Wole Soyinka speaks on President Buhari's RUGA scheme (Books Live)

What 'normal societies' do: Soyinka also said that the same faith ticket will not be a problem in a “normal society” and that Nigeria has not attained such a “norm”.

The 88-year-old playwright spoke on Channels Television’s Newsnight, a pre-recorded interview aired on Monday, August 22, 2022.

What Wole Soyinka said: I don’t give a damn if the president, the vice-President, the speaker, etc. all come from the same village, they have the same religion, they belong to the same tribe,” Soyinka said when asked about his thoughts on the controversy that has trailed the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He added, “If, however, it is transparently, absolutely, unarguable that is a kind of genius breed that has been donated to the nation and to the world, as long as the capability of the individuals who are into governance is proven, and it is quite clear that there is no alternative, that is my position.

“Now, we are talking about a society which is normal, which institutions are normal…Is Nigeria normal?” he asked.

What you should know: Soyinka’s comments came months after APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, had announced former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate.

Tinubu and Shettima are Muslims, a development that has continued to attract criticisms from the Christian Association of Nigeria the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, among others.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
