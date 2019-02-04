On the ever sensitive issue of political godfatherism in Nigeria, the candidates deliver their slight takes on the matter.

At the ongoing debate involving the candidates for the Eti-Osa House of Representatives debate organized by Media Room Hub in conjunction with BBC Pidgin and Pulse Nigeria, at the Civic Centre, Lekki, Lagos, the candidates have spoken about the matter of political godfathers who are believed to influence the tide of general elections in favour of certain candidates.

While questioned on the matter of political godfathers, Olubankole Wellington (Banky W), the candidate of the Modern Democratic Party (MDP) told the audience that he does not have any political backing saying, “I do not have a godfather.”

He then goes further to say that we only need God, ourselves and willingness to win elections.

On his own part, Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was, however, more accepting of the fact, naming his father as a godfather, but claims that political godfathers do not influence the tide of Nigerian elections.

Obanikoro said, “Godfathers have nothing to do with any general election.

“My father is my godfather. I do have godfathers within the party and I do appreciate them. You need them to move forward.”

He completed by saying, “If you don't need godfatherism that's a total lie.”

Other candidates like Tessy Owolabi, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) said, “I think we can stop it with this generation.” She continued by saying, “Start with your community."

Ferdinand Ladi Adimefe, the candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria(ANN) said his godfather is the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).