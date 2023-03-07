I didn't join PDP - Gbemi Saraki

Bello further added that the minister worked tirelessly to ensure that the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu of the APC won the presidential election in the state .

He said that this was in spite of a few disagreements with the actions of the APC-led state government as regards the late Oloye Sola Saraki’s legacies.

According to Bello, Saraki had stated categorically that she remains an APC chieftain both in Kwara and in the country, adding that, she has no intention of leaving the victorious party.

He added: “If anything,I am even more committed to ensuring the success of the incoming Asiwaju/Shettima administration come May 29”, Saraki was quoted as saying.

Bello said that Saraki has had a chequered political career and remained one of the powerful forces in Kwara politics.