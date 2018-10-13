I did not accompany Atiku to see OBJ - Bishop Matthew Kukah

news

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Hassan Matthew Kukah has said that he did not accompany the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to see former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to Daily Post, Kukah said his photograph with Atiku and the former President is not a political statement.

He said “Did you see me accompany Atiku? I was in Otta, you are here now, is it the same as saying you followed me?

“Did you come here with me? The fact that we are in the same location doesn’t mean we came together.”

Kukah made this know while answering questions during an Interfaith Conference which held in Abuja.

The Catholic Bishop was seen in a photograph alongside Sheikh Gumi, Obasanjo and the PDP presidential candidate.

Atiku was in Ogun state to meet with the former President on Thursday, October 11, 2018, ahead of the kick-off of his presidential campaign.

Reports say Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel and Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese Matthew Kukah, among others, were part of the Atiku delegation to Obasanjo's home.

After the meeting, Atiku’s former boss promised to do his best to ensure that he comes out victorious during the 2019 presidential election.

I have freedom of movement

Speaking on his involvement in the peace meeting, Kukah said “Have you ever heard of a priest endorsing any candidate? Every Nigerian has the right to contest election.

“Don’t I have freedom of movement again or must I give an account of what I have gone to do? Did I borrow money from anybody for transport?”

Abstain from partisan politics

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on religious leaders to abstain from partisan politics.

The President also called on religious faithfuls to pray and seek God’s guidance before casting their votes in 2019.