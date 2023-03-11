I did more for you than Wike - Amaechi begs for Igbo votes in Rivers

Amaechi, who governed Rivers between 2007 and 2015, made this known while addressing a gathering of Igbo people ahead of the governorship election in the state.

The former Minister of Transportation recalled how his government promoted two Igbo men as Permanent Secretaries, employed 3,000 as teachers, one as commissioner, and gave scholarships to several others among other opportunities.

He claimed that all those privileges have now eroded under the current administration led by Wike, which according to him, has not been fair to the Igbo people of Rivers.

Amaechi therefore begged the gathering to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, in the March 18, 2023, governorship election to reclaim their rightful place in governance in Rivers State.

Amaechi's words: “We cannot win without you. If you don’t come out that day we have lost. We need you to come out, need you to stand. We need you not to be afraid. If they burn your house or the shop, we will replace everything they destroy. Every kobo you lost will be given back.

“I’m an Ibo man from Ikwerre Local Government Area. I tell people, pray Ibos don’t come together. The day Ibos come together they have won Port Harcourt City, won Obio/Akpor Local Governments. We will continue to produce chairman till we are tired.”

On his part, Cole appealed to the Igbos to come out to vote, promising that, if elected, his government will not harass them or destroy their businesses.

Cole's words: “You will not suffer, we will not harass you, will not destroy your business, will not pull down your shops to build bridges. We would rather build bridges to support your businesses and well-being when you vote us in.

“You have all come out to endorse me. You have come to say you will vote for APC. But it is not enough that you have endorsed me. We have two days to spread the message, make sure everyone you know comes out to vote on election day.”