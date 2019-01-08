President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to re-elect him in the February 16 presidential election because he deserves another chance based on the achievements of his first term.

During the president's interview with Arise News, published on Monday, January 7, 2019, he said his administration has done well with the resources available to him.

He said, "I consider that what we did from 2015 to now, with the resources available to us, I think I deserve another chance.

"This is why I ask Nigerians to do some research and try to establish where we were, where we are now and what we've done in-between."

The president further claimed that his administration has done well to fulfill campaign promises to fight insecurity, corruption and boost the economy. However, he also admitted that he could have done better.

"The three things I mentioned, we made some achievements. I believe we could do better and we intend to do better," he said.

While speaking at the inauguration of the APC presidential campaign council at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Monday, the president said victory for his All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections is victory for all well-meaning Nigerians.

He said his party deserves to steer the nation's affairs for another four years.

2019 presidential race

Buhari, 76, is seeking re-election at the February 16 presidential election with former vice president, Atiku Abubakar,﻿ of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as his biggest opponent.

They face competition from other candidates including Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.

79 candidates will contest in the election, the highest number ever in Nigeria's electoral history.