I can’t wait for the presidential debate – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said that he is eagerly looking forward to the upcoming presidential debate.

The former Vice-President made this known on Twitter on Friday, December 14, 2018.

According to Channels Television, the presidential debate will hold on Saturday, January 19, 2019.

Atiku said “I watched with pride as @PeterObi laid out our vision to get Nigeria working again. Can’t wait for the presidential debate. “

Fayose hails Peter Obi’s performance

The Vice-Presidential debate organised by the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) held on Friday, December 14, 2018, and former Governor Ayo Fayose was impressed.

The former Ekiti state Governor praised the PDP Vice-Presidential candidate, Peter Obi's performance during the debate for VP candidates.

According to him, Obi showed mastery of the issues relating to the economy of Nigeria.

Fayose said “Delighted that our VP candidate, Peter Obi demonstrated high level of understanding of issues relating to the economy of this country. In PDP, we have brains in abundance, while in the other party, they have lies in abundance. We will surely get Nigeria working again.”

The five presidential candidates who will slug it out in the debate scheduled for January, are:

1. Oby Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN).

2. Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).

3. All Progressives Congress (APC) – Muhammadu Buhari

4. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and

5. Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressives Party (YPP)

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the presidential election is scheduled to hold on February 16, 2019.