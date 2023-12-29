ADVERTISEMENT
I can be Nigeria’s President, says Governor Adeleke

Ima Elijah

The "dancing governor," revealed his potential candidacy for the Nigerian presidency.

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]
Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

The Osun State Governor stated, "I'm qualified to be the president of Nigeria, so why not?"

However, he acknowledged that his political trajectory is subject to divine guidance, saying, "If God says that it’s time for me to become president, I will grab it and take care of my people. I’m not going to say no, anything can happen."

While focused on his current term as Osun governor, Adeleke assured that he is diligently working towards transforming the state.

Despite inheriting a substantial debt, he highlighted ongoing efforts to address the issue, including the gradual payment of half salaries to public servants and pensioners.

Adeleke noted his dedication to addressing challenges faced by Osun residents, mentioning the formation of committees and initiatives such as providing free medical care.

"I’ve already formed a lot of committees, and they are bringing everything," he stated.

"I gave them free medical care and all that. So that’s part of the palliatives to cushion. Even the health care."

