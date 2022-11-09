RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

“I am willing to step aside if…” – Kwankwaso

Ima Elijah

Rabiu Kwankwaso has said he was not desperate to be Nigeria’s president...

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)
Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

Who will Kwankwaso step aside for: The NNPP candidate, who made this known in Enugu State, on Tuesday, November 08, 2022, said he is the best man to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general election.

“I am willing to step aside if the NNPP gets a better candidate but for now, I am the best there is and that is why I am working tirelessly to ensure that we win the elections and give Nigerians a better representation,” Kwankwaso said.

He added that Nigerians currently have alternatives to the two major political parties: the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), which failed to deliver in the area of education, economy, and security.

Kwankwaso not desperate for presidency: Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said he was not running to be Nigeria’s president out of desperation but because he wanted to offer quality leadership to Nigerians.

What you should know: Kwankwaso is known for having a cult-like following in Kano. However, the winner of the 2023 presidential election must score the highest number of votes and the required two-thirds spread in the 36 States of the federation as contained in the Electoral Act 2022 and the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Hence Kwankwaso needs much more than Kano. This is why he is now extending his campaign to the south. However, it might b e too late for him.

