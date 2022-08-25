I'm the APC senatorial candidate, not David Umahi - Ann Agom-Eze

What Agom-Eze says: She said she has not been expelled from the party, and that no notice of such was sent to her by the party’s state chapter.

Agom-Eze alarms fear of danger: Agom-Eze added that her life is in danger, prompting her to run out of Ebonyi State, as the governor’s henchmen are awaiting her return.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme, Agom-Eze said though the matter remains in court, she is the bonafide senatorial candidate of the party.

“As far as I am concerned, I’m the candidate because the judgment of the 22nd of June proclaimed me the candidate. So, for me, I am still the candidate.”

Who is Agom-Eze?: Agom-Eze is the main challenger of David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi State, for the ticket.

On July 22, a Federal High Court, in Abakaliki, dismissed a suit filed by Umahi, asking the court to recognise him as the APC candidate for the senatorial district.

What you should know: The All Progressives Congress, Ebonyi Chapter, had said it suspended and expelled the factional Senatorial candidate of the party for Ebonyi South Zone, Mrs Ann Agom-Eze, owing to alleged gross misconduct.

The party said, “Mrs Agom-eze has rebelliously jeopardised her membership by vehemently violating the party’s Constitution, which prohibits any act of dishonesty capable of disparaging it or its member(s).”

Real reason why Agom-Eze was dismissed: “Mrs Agomeze has recklessly disparaged herself too by eating back her words in an effort to satisfy her paymasters. How can a woman who voluntarily wrote, signed and submitted her letter of withdrawal from the Senatorial primary that gave the Federal High Court, Abakakili the impetus to order for a fresh election still denies it in a broad daylight?

“Do you know that she swore an affidavit to that effect and all these documents are substantially available including at the National Secretariat?

“Out of greed, the same Mrs Agomeze approached the state governor who also doubles as the candidate of APC for Ebonyi South Senatorial District, Engr David Nweze Umahi to give her a whooping sum of 20 million naira and a Pedro Jeep. Just because her insatiable appetite for quick riches hit the rock, she decided to embrace the devil(opposition political party)."