Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

“I am not afraid of Direct primaries,” insists Gov. Abubakar

In Bauchi “I am not afraid of Direct primaries,” insists Gov. Abubakar

Speaking on the issue while announcing the outcome of the presidential primaries conducted in the state, the governor said he was fully prepared to slug it out with other contestants.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bauchi govt. approves N1.38b to boost state's Mass Transit play “I am not afraid of Direct primaries,” insists Gov. Abubakar (Punch)

Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi on Saturday refuted   speculations that he was jittery over the  decision of the National Executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct direct primaries in the state.

Speaking on the issue while announcing the outcome of the presidential primaries conducted in the state, the governor said he was fully prepared to slug it out with other contestants.

“I want to correct the negative impression that I am afraid of Direct primaries.

“I am not afraid of Direct primaries as speculated by other governorship aspirants on the platform of APC.

“I am ready to confront other contestants in Direct primaries and people of Bauchi are also ready,” he said.

Speaking on the presidential primaries, the governor said President Mohammadu Buhari polled 786,032 votes in Bauchi out of  the 825,380 members that were accredited.

 ‎“The result was collated comprehensively from the 20 local government areas during  the direct primaries in the state.

‎‎”The exercise was conducted peacefully in the state without any rancour or confusion; I must commend people of Bauchi state,” he said.

‎News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential primaries commenced very late in the state, resulting in collation being done Friday night and the outcome, announced on Saturday.

Meanwhile, state chairman of the party, Alhaji Uba Nana,has alerted members of the party about fake membership registration card  being circulated in the state.

‎“We will not hesitate to deal with whoever is responsible for the circulation of the fake membership registration card in the state,” he warned

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun Governorship Rerun Election Situation report from polling units in...bullet
2 Osun Governorship Election APC's Oyetola defeats PDP's Adeleke in rerunbullet
3 Osun Governorship Election Here are the official results of rerun...bullet

Related Articles

Minimum Wage Saga NLC strike paralyses business activities
NLC Ma'aikata sun fara yajin aiki, malaman makarantar Bauchi sun bijire
ASUU Strike Lecturers yet to join industrial action, still waiting for approval
NLC Strike We will not join, Bauchi poly ASUP says
Isa Mohammed Munkaila Yayi takkaki daga Legas zuwa Abuja don mara ma Atiku baya
Atiku Trekker arrives Abuja after 34 days to endorse PDP presidential aspirant
Lai Mohammed Defamation: Court adjourns Dokpesi’s N5bn suit against Minister, AGF until Oct
Osinbajo Vice President directs NEMA to supply building materials for Niger IDPs
Desperate For Wealth 3 suspects harvest 6-yr-old girl’s kidney for blood money

Politics

Only 28 pupils register for Common Entrance Exam in Zamfara
Buhari Zamfara APC endorses president for second term
Gov. Rauf Aregbesola handing over newly-elected Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola to the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Lagos.
Tinubu APC National Leader says victory in Osun shows democracy at work
Buhari’s minister, Aisha Alhassan might dump APC soon
Aisha Alhassan Buhari’s minister reportedly resigns, set to dump APC
Akpabio storms rally with Buhari’s official portrait
Akpabio Senator storms rally with Buhari’s official portrait
X
Advertisement