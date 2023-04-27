The sports category has moved to a new website.
I am in shock over murder of APGA chieftain — Nweke

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, "I am still in shock over the news of the kidnap and murder of Engr. Dons Udeh and my heart goes out to his family and friends at this difficult time.

Nweke expressed his feelings in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday describing the murder as sad.

According to him, “I am still in shock over the news of the kidnap and murder of Engr. Dons Udeh and my heart goes out to his family and friends at this difficult time.

“It is incredibly sad to see how our society has debased the value of human life. I am particularly heartbroken to see another prominent son of Ozalla attacked in such a manner.

“While I acknowledge the high level of insecurity across the state and indeed, Nigeria, this is one murder too many.

“We must continue to call for better societal values and definitive actions from our political leadership and security outfits,” he said.

He urged the security agencies and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the murder and previous attacks that were yet to be resolved in the state were treated with utmost urgency.

Nweke called for the perpetrators to be brought to book and sanity restored in the state.

“No one has the right to take another human life. This madness must be stopped and we must return to the values that make us human,“ Nweke said.

