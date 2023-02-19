ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

How we intend to defeat Sanwo-Olu with our strategies - AA Chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Action Alliance (AA) in Lagos State says Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be defeated with the action plans and strategies the AA party has put in place in the forthcoming March 11 governorship election.

Alhaji Nureni Ayinla-Oniru the Lagos State Chairman of the Action Alliance. [NAN]
Alhaji Nureni Ayinla-Oniru the Lagos State Chairman of the Action Alliance. [NAN]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“Noises and dances on the streets in the name of campaign do not translate into votes. The voters are indoors and those are our target.

“We have our own strategies and we are working on them and they are very sweet and they will give us what we want. We don’t have money but we have our game plan.

“We have plans to defeat Sanwo-Olu. To some people, it is difficult but it is not impossible.

“I can assure you that Action Alliance will win 13 local government areas of Lagos during the polls,” he said.

According to him, the party is concentrating only on the March 11 governorship and house of assembly elections.

He expressed confidence that the party would emerge winners of the governorship election in the state, considering its homework of reaching out to the masses.

On campaign, Ayinla-Oniru said that the party had adopted a campaign strategy different from the usual rallies, to reach the people at the grassroots.

“Our mission is to get Lagos State back to the people and residents of the state rather than the few it is currently working for.

“We are touched by the suffering of the poor masses and want to lead a government that will make the poor live a comfortable life. To us, lives of the masses is very important.

“The masses are entitled to their rights and what belongs to them in terms of welfare, hence the reason why AA is on the ballot.

“The party is not for the rich, it is for the poor to unite and rescue themselves from hardship. We have taken our governorship candidate from the masses.

“We have trust and confidence that the masses will prevail in the election, defeating the ‘money bags’.

“No matter how hard the ruling party try, the masses will defeat Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the polls,” he added.

He said that the party had developed REBIRTH AGENDA.

Explaining the REBIRTH agenda, Ayinla-Oniru said that R stands for Restoration of Security, E for Energy and Education, B for Broad- Based Governance, I for Infrastructure and Traffic Management, R for Rural Development, T for Tourism and Transportation while H- stands for Housing and Health system.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

El-Rufai doubles down, directs MDAs to accept all old naira notes

El-Rufai doubles down, directs MDAs to accept all old naira notes

APC governors challenging Buhari is true federalism in action - Keyamo

APC governors challenging Buhari is true federalism in action - Keyamo

Obidient Movement holds nationwide rally in support of Obi

Obidient Movement holds nationwide rally in support of Obi

How we intend to defeat Sanwo-Olu with our strategies - AA Chairman

How we intend to defeat Sanwo-Olu with our strategies - AA Chairman

Customers decry banks’ inability to dispense old N200 notes

Customers decry banks’ inability to dispense old N200 notes

Naira scarcity: Commercial s*x workers count losses, decry low patronage

Naira scarcity: Commercial s*x workers count losses, decry low patronage

We have 400 uncollected Nigerian passports – New York Consulate

We have 400 uncollected Nigerian passports – New York Consulate

EFCC denies raiding Tinubu's home for ₦400 billion loot

EFCC denies raiding Tinubu's home for ₦400 billion loot

Soludo calls for review of case files handled by Zone 13 hdqtrs, RRS Awkuzu

Soludo calls for review of case files handled by Zone 13 hdqtrs, RRS Awkuzu

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What’s Atiku’s biggest obstacle to victory?

What’s Atiku’s biggest obstacle to victory?

Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Obi explains why he couldn’t visit Oba of Lagos during his campaign