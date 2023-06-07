How Peter Obi would have removed fuel subsidy

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, voiced his support for the removal of subsidies but criticised the forceful manner in which it was executed. Instead, he advocated for the implementation of various relieving policies to cushion the impact of subsidy removal.

During an interview with judicial correspondents at the Court of Appeal, where the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal is taking place, Obi highlighted his consistent stance on subsidy removal, dating back to his tenure as a member of President Goodluck Jonathan's Economic Management Team.

He argued that subsidies were essentially a form of organised crime, with people misappropriating the country's resources. Obi provided statistical evidence to demonstrate that the reported fuel consumption figures were exaggerated. Using a tooth extraction analogy, Obi explained his preferred approach to subsidy removal.

He likened the dentist's method of applying a local anesthetic to numb the area around a painful tooth before extraction to the implementation of relieving policies. By contrast, he likened forceful removal to the painful experience of having a tooth pulled without anesthesia. Obi expressed his willingness to support the removal of subsidies, but stressed the importance of minimising the pain experienced by the masses.

Obi also recalled previous attempts by the Jonathan administration to remove subsidies, which were accompanied by various relieving policies such as Sure-P. He emphasised that his manifesto outlined a similar strategy for subsidy removal. He pledged to govern in collaboration with the people and present them with statistical and empirical evidence of the savings generated, while using those savings to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

Obi's stance aligns with that of Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) presidential candidate in the last election, who also criticised the manner in which fuel subsidy was removed by Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State.

Since President Tinubu's announcement, fuel prices have soared from ₦184 per litre to over ₦500 per litre, leading to widespread discontent among Nigerians. Long queues have reappeared at filling stations, while some retailers have resorted to hoarding and increasing prices. Transportation costs have skyrocketed by over 100%, exacerbating the already challenging traffic situation in parts of the country.

Organised Labour initially planned a nationwide strike in response to the subsidy removal; however, a court order issued on June 5 restrained them from taking action. Following a meeting with the Federal Government, Organised Labour decided to postpone the strike indefinitely.

