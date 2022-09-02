How Peter Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso are helping Tinubu win elections– Garba

Speaking in a recent interview on Arise TV, Garba explained that the defection of Ibrahim Shekarau, senator representing Kano central, from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the PDP and the evolution of Obi put the Bola Tinubu-Kashim Shettima ticket in an advantageous position.

What Garba said: “The opposition are all fighting against each other,” Garba said.

“Obi is fighting to take the chunk from PDP while Kwankwaso is also fighting to take the chunk from PDP. And that is exactly what is happening.

“For example, look at what is happening in Kano. Atiku was able to cajole Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau to his fold. It is a very good plus for the party, a very good plus for APC. Why? Because the strength that NNPP has in Kano is broken. Because Shekarau and Kwankwaso bond would have given us a headache.

“They’ve given us far more better opportunity to be able to reclaim Kano.

“Obi is chopping a lot from PDP, while Kwankwaso is also chopping a lot from PDP. Combine [sic], they will decimate themselves, leaving us with nearly 40 percent of the entire votes that is going to be casted, which is a clear win for us.”

What you should know: Shekarau, the lawmaker representing Kano Central, was a former Nigerian minister of education and two-term Governor of Kano.