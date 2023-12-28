How PDP can win Reps seat vacated by Gbajabiamila — Chieftain

Pearse, also a public affairs analyst, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that the PDP could swing a surprise if the party put its house together.

According to him, the political strength and membership of the PDP in the federal constituency is far above that of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“After the primary election, we shall know whether we have a chance or not.

“PDP members have just been silenced by the heavy blow we suffered in 2023 elections but they are still alive and well; they are still there.

“So, once the party is organised in a better way now, we shall move forward.

“Our members are more than members of any other political party in Surulere.

“If election would be credible without any display of federal might and violence, the PDP has a chance in Surulere Federal Constituency by-election,” he said.

Pearse said that if the PDP could conduct a credible primary election and unite afterwards, the party could swing a surprise.

He also said that the chances of the party depended on the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair elections.

Recall that INEC has fixed Feb. 3, 2024, for the conduct of re-runs and by-elections in nine states, including Surulere Federal Constituency in Lagos State.