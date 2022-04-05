How I will improve security when I become president- Moghalu

Moghalu joined the ADC in October 2021 to pursue his presidential ambition.

In a statement on Monday, April 4, 2022, he spoke on the need to ensure that Nigerians are treated fairly, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation.

“As Nigeria’s president from 2023, I will secure Nigeria and the lives and properties of Nigerians in the North, South, East and West of our country. How? I will have the political will to secure our country. This means putting our security above all else: no security, no country,” the statement reads.

“Political will is the willingness and ability to take tough decisions to secure Nigeria, including not succumbing to or being deceived by vested interests that might be profiting from the killing field Nigeria has become.

“It also means putting Nigeria’s security above ethnic or religious interests. It means loyalty to the lives of Nigerians and the territory of Nigeria first, no matter where within our country.”

Moghalu added that he would expand the strength of the armed forces by increasing their numbers in order to boost security.