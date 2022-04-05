RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

How I will improve security when I become president- Moghalu

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Moghalu joined the ADC in October 2021 to pursue his presidential ambition.

Presidential candidate Kingsley Moghalu says he's Nigeria's next president
Kingsley Moghalu, presidential hopeful contesting on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has listed steps he will take to improve security if he becomes president.

Recommended articles

In a statement on Monday, April 4, 2022, he spoke on the need to ensure that Nigerians are treated fairly, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation.

As Nigeria’s president from 2023, I will secure Nigeria and the lives and properties of Nigerians in the North, South, East and West of our country. How? I will have the political will to secure our country. This means putting our security above all else: no security, no country,” the statement reads.

Political will is the willingness and ability to take tough decisions to secure Nigeria, including not succumbing to or being deceived by vested interests that might be profiting from the killing field Nigeria has become.

It also means putting Nigeria’s security above ethnic or religious interests. It means loyalty to the lives of Nigerians and the territory of Nigeria first, no matter where within our country.”

Moghalu added that he would expand the strength of the armed forces by increasing their numbers in order to boost security.

He also said he would reform the police and expand the force to one million officers, adding that he would reform border security in Nigeria to protect the Nigerian territorial space more effectively.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

