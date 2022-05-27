RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

How delegates emerged for APC and PDP presidential primaries

Authors:

Bayo Wahab
APC and PDP in Nigeria (Thisday)
APC and PDP in Nigeria (Thisday)

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have adopted indirect primary to allow delegates across the country to vote for presidential aspirants of their choice.

Recommended articles

This is in line with the Electoral Act 2022 which allows political parties to adopt either direct, indirect or consensus mode of primaries.

According to Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act 2022, “delegates to vote at the indirect primaries and national convention of political parties to elect candidates for elections shall be those democratically elected for that purpose.”

Hence, the national convention of the APC and the PDP taking place at the Eagle Square and the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja this weekend will have some members of the parties elected to participate in their primaries.

These elected party members called delegates would vote on behalf of other party members across the country to elect the party’s flagbearers in the upcoming presidential election.

The PDP recently announced in a statement that “those qualified and eligible to vote as delegates in the forthcoming Primaries and National Convention of our great Party, the PDP are the three Ad-Hoc delegates per ward, elected at the ward congresses and one national delegate per local government, elected at the Local Government Area congresses.”

Going by this, the PDP would have over 3000 delegates to vote at the primary election, but following President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to refusal to sign the amended Electoral Act, the party has now settled for one delegate per local government and 37 delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital territory.

With this, the PDP has 811 delegates to participate in the primary election. Here is the breakdown.

112 delegates from the North-East (Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe)

186 delegates from the North-West (Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara)

121 delegates from the North-Central (Benue, FCT, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau)

96 delegates from the South-East (Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo)

137 delegates from the South-West (Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Oyo and Lagos)

123 delegates from the South-South (Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, and Rivers).

Unlike the PDP, the ruling party settled for three ad-hoc delegates each from the 774 local governments and six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory.

South-West: Lagos 60, Ekiti — 48, Ogun — 60, Osun — 90, Oyo — 99, Ondo — 54. (Total- 411).

South-South: Akwa Ibom — 93, Bayelsa — 24, Cross River: 54, Delta — 75, Edo — 54, Rivers — 69, (Total -369)

South-East: Abia — 54, Anambra — 63, Enugu — 51, Ebonyi — 39, Imo — 81, (Total — 288).

North-East: Adamawa — 63, Bauchi — 60, Gombe — 33, Borno — 81, Yobe — 51, Taraba — 48, (Total — 336.)

North-Central: Kogi — 63, Kwara — 48, Benue — 69, Plateau — 51, Nasarawa — 39, Niger — 75, FCT, Abuja — 18, (Total — 363)

North-West: Kaduna — 69, Kano — 132, Katsina — 102, Kebbi — 63, Jigawa — 81, Sokoto — 69, Zamfara — 42, (Total — 558).

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IPOB denies killing of pregnant northern woman, identifies killers

IPOB denies killing of pregnant northern woman, identifies killers

APC grants Goodluck Jonathan waiver to contest in primary elections

APC grants Goodluck Jonathan waiver to contest in primary elections

2023: Court clears Jonathan to contest for president

2023: Court clears Jonathan to contest for president

Kwankwaso offers Peter Obi Vice Presidency under NNPP

Kwankwaso offers Peter Obi Vice Presidency under NNPP

Former Air Chief, Abubakar clinches Bauchi APC guber ticket

Former Air Chief, Abubakar clinches Bauchi APC guber ticket

Bago wins Niger APC governorship ticket

Bago wins Niger APC governorship ticket

Jonathan recommends removal of Section 84 of Electoral Act

Jonathan recommends removal of Section 84 of Electoral Act

Uba Sani emerges Kaduna APC governorship candidate

Uba Sani emerges Kaduna APC governorship candidate

How delegates emerged for APC and PDP presidential primaries

How delegates emerged for APC and PDP presidential primaries

Trending

Peter Obi: How many parties could a man join in his lifetime? – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore

We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Channels]

If I become president, any govt official that spends dollars will be jailed -Peter Obi

PDP presidential aspirant, Peter Obi. [Daily Advent Nigeria]

2023: How Lawan was drafted into the presidential race

President of the Senate, Ahmad lawan. [Twitter/@DrAhmadLawan]