How Customs intercepted rifles, ammunition, drugs at Onne port

Adeniyi narrated this on Monday at a media briefing at Onne, Area 2 Command in Rivers, organised to declare the seized items and hand them over to the appropriate authority.

Based on intelligence sharing, a 40-footer container with No MAEU- 165396 which originated from Turkey was tracked based on some risk factors associated with its importation.

“The container laden with riffles and ammunition concealed in various items such as dolls, furniture and plumbing fittings was intercepted at a bonded terminal of the Onne Port on June, 21, 2024.

“The intercepted container ladden with riffles and ammunition has a duty paid value of more than ₦4 billion.

“In connection with this seizure, we have three suspects in our custody after securing a detention warrant from a competent court of Justice.

“A thorough investigation is ongoing to ensure that all culprits involved in this nefarious business face the full weight of the law,” he said.

Adeniyi said that the riffles and ammunition would be handed to the National Coordinator of Small Arms and Light Weapons, retired DIG Johnson Kokumo who was also present during the declaration.

The customs boss also declared another 80 by 40 container with duty paid value of ₦9.6 billion filled with Tramadol, codeine, and other illicit drugs as well as 720 bales of second-hand clothing with a duty paid value of ₦144 million

He assured that the agency would not allow its friendly trade facilitation process to be compromised.

Meanwhile, Kokumo has commended the NCS for the milestone in the struggle for safety and security, adding that the success was an indication of togetherness among sister agencies.

“We are here to witness the taking over of small arms and light weapons intercepted by the vigilant and diligent customs officers at Onne port.

“This is an indication that we can achieve remarkable results when we work together,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, expressed concerns over the reoccurring proliferation of small arms and light weapons, illicit drugs, and money laundry across the country.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, National Coordinator, National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Ribadu noted that the menace had continued to fuel criminal activities in different parts of the country.

He assured the federal government’s readiness to continually commit needed resources to ensure a peaceful, stable, and prosperous country.

