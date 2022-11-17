How Atiku wants to end Biafra/Yoruba Nation agitation

Melaye was speaking recently in an interview on ‘Real Talk with Kike’. According to the former federal lawmaker, separatist agitations stemmed from leadership failure on the part of government, amounting to years of social neglect, economic and political isolation.

What Atiku's spokesman said: “The reason why we have most of these insurgencies and agitations is injustice. Some sections of the country feel the government has not been just with them. And the only cure for injustice is justice, Atiku is going to give every nook and cranny of this country justice.

“Every part of this country is going to get justice. So there would be no need for agitation because the man (Atiku) believes in this country, he has faith in this country, and he has a deep knowledge of this country,” Melaye said.

What Peter Obi said he'd do about Biafra: Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has said he would dialogue with the members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and other agitators to restore peace in the country if elected president come February 25, 2023.