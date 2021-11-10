The Anambra governorship election is finally over following days of delay in announcing a winner due to a supplementary election.
How 18 candidates finished in Anambra governorship election
Voter turnout for the election was only 10.3%.
Collation of results from the original November 6 election had been suspended on November 7 after it was discovered voting didn't take place in Ihiala local government area of the state due to 'security threat'.
The supplementary election was concluded on Tuesday, November 9, with Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Alliance (APGA) officially declared governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Voter turnout for the election was only 10.3%, as 253,388 voters were accredited across the state which has 2,466,638 registered voters.
Soludo won in 19 of the 21 LGAs in the state - in Aguata, Anambra East, Anambra West, Anaocha, Akwa North, Akwa South, Anyamelum, Dunukofia, Ekwusigo, Idemili North, and Idemili South.
He also won Ihiala, Njikoka, Nnewi South, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Orumba North, Orumba South, and Oyi.
Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, won Ogbaru LGA, and candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Ifeanyi Ubah, won Nnewi North.
Here's how all the candidates finished in the election:
- Maduka Godwin - Accord (A) - 2,054
- Etiaba Chukwuogo - Action Alliance (AA) - 83
- Nwankwo Chidozie - African Action Congress (AAC) - 588
- Akachukwu Nwankpo - African Democratic Congress (ADC) - 324
- Ume-Ezeoke Douglas - Action Democratic Party (ADP) - 773
- Andy Uba - All Progressives Congress (APC) - 43,285
- Charles Soludo - All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) - 112,229
- Onyejegbu Okwudili - Allied Peoples Movement (APM) - 301
- Azubuike Echetebu - Action Peoples Party (APP) - 139
- Chika Okeke - Boot Party (BP) - 186
- Agbasimalo Emmanuel - Labour Party (LP) - 2,802
- Ohajimkpo Emeka - New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) - 117
- Ezenwafor Victor - National Rescue Movement (NRM) - 213
- Valentine Ozigbo - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - 53,807
- Nnamdi Nwawuo - Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) - 437
- Uzoh Godwin - Social Democratic Party (SDP) - 842
- Ifeanyi Ubah - Young Progressive Party (YPP) - 21,261
- Okonkwo Francis - Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) - 2,082
