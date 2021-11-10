How 18 candidates finished in Anambra governorship election

Collation of results from the original November 6 election had been suspended on November 7 after it was discovered voting didn't take place in Ihiala local government area of the state due to 'security threat'.

The supplementary election was concluded on Tuesday, November 9, with Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Alliance (APGA) officially declared governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Voter turnout for the election was only 10.3%, as 253,388 voters were accredited across the state which has 2,466,638 registered voters.

Soludo won in 19 of the 21 LGAs in the state - in Aguata, Anambra East, Anambra West, Anaocha, Akwa North, Akwa South, Anyamelum, Dunukofia, Ekwusigo, Idemili North, and Idemili South.

He also won Ihiala, Njikoka, Nnewi South, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Orumba North, Orumba South, and Oyi.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, won Ogbaru LGA, and candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Ifeanyi Ubah, won Nnewi North.

Here's how all the candidates finished in the election: