How 18 candidates finished in Anambra governorship election

Samson Toromade

Voter turnout for the election was only 10.3%.

Prof. Charles Soludo will be sworn in as the next governor of Anambra next March [Facebook/Charles Chukwuma Soludo]
The Anambra governorship election is finally over following days of delay in announcing a winner due to a supplementary election.

Collation of results from the original November 6 election had been suspended on November 7 after it was discovered voting didn't take place in Ihiala local government area of the state due to 'security threat'.

The supplementary election was concluded on Tuesday, November 9, with Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Alliance (APGA) officially declared governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Voter turnout for the election was only 10.3%, as 253,388 voters were accredited across the state which has 2,466,638 registered voters.

Soludo won in 19 of the 21 LGAs in the state - in Aguata, Anambra East, Anambra West, Anaocha, Akwa North, Akwa South, Anyamelum, Dunukofia, Ekwusigo, Idemili North, and Idemili South.

He also won Ihiala, Njikoka, Nnewi South, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Orumba North, Orumba South, and Oyi.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, won Ogbaru LGA, and candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Ifeanyi Ubah, won Nnewi North.

Here's how all the candidates finished in the election:

  1. Maduka Godwin - Accord (A) - 2,054
  2. Etiaba Chukwuogo - Action Alliance (AA) - 83
  3. Nwankwo Chidozie - African Action Congress (AAC) - 588
  4. Akachukwu Nwankpo - African Democratic Congress (ADC) - 324
  5. Ume-Ezeoke Douglas - Action Democratic Party (ADP) - 773
  6. Andy Uba - All Progressives Congress (APC) - 43,285
  7. Charles Soludo - All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) - 112,229
  8. Onyejegbu Okwudili - Allied Peoples Movement (APM) - 301
  9. Azubuike Echetebu - Action Peoples Party (APP) - 139
  10. Chika Okeke - Boot Party (BP) - 186
  11. Agbasimalo Emmanuel - Labour Party (LP) - 2,802
  12. Ohajimkpo Emeka - New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) - 117
  13. Ezenwafor Victor - National Rescue Movement (NRM) - 213
  14. Valentine Ozigbo - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - 53,807
  15. Nnamdi Nwawuo - Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) - 437
  16. Uzoh Godwin - Social Democratic Party (SDP) - 842
  17. Ifeanyi Ubah - Young Progressive Party (YPP) - 21,261
  18. Okonkwo Francis - Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) - 2,082

