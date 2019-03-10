The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has expressed shock over the death of a member of the Green Chambers, Hon. Temitope Olatoye popularly known as Sugar.

Olatoye, who represents Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency of Oyo state was shot in the eye by hoodlums during the governorship election on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Ibadan.

The lawmaker was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan where he later died.

Wickedness

In a statement issued on Twitter, Dogara described the killing as wicked, inhumane and barbaric.

According to the Speaker, “He was a fine gentleman, committed patriot, dedicated, hardworking lawmaker and worthy representative of his people. We mourn him and all those whose lives were cut short by forces of evil and soulless men. Our heartfelt condolences to their families. We pray for speedy recovery for all those injured.

“Elections are not war and should never be, they are and should be for service to God and country and not conquest with the barrel of the gun. The rate of killings, thuggery, ballot snatching, voter suppression and other forms of electoral malpractices, some aided and abetted by security agencies- in these elections portend great danger to our democracy and the survival of the Nigerian nation, since the will of the people as expressed in the ballot does not always count. It is unbelievable that 20 years after return to civilian rule, Nigeria is still stuck in the dark, primitive and uncivilised age where elections are seen as war and a do-or-die affair.

"The killers of Hon Sugar and all those who lost their lives in election related violence must be brought to book.

“We call on the President and Commander-in-Chief to set up a commission to investigate these killings and bring the perpetrators to book.”

Also, another Lagos lawmaker, Desmond Elliot was attacked by hoodlums in Lagos state because he refused to give them money.