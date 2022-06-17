RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

House of Reps member, Shina Peller Dumps APC

Ima Elijah

He, however, lost the elections to Abdulfatai Buhari.

Shina Peller
Shina Peller

A federal lawmaker representing the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Shina Peller, has formally renounced his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a letter personally signed by Hon. Peller and addressed to APC Ward 9 chairman, Koso in Iseyin local government area, Oyo State.

The letter titled “APC Membership Renouncement” reads: “I write to formally inform you of the renouncement of my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

“I took this decision after due consultation with my people from the Oke Ogun region and beyond who feel humiliated by the undemocratic acts and decisions of some gladiators within Oyo State APC.”

“President Muhammadu Buhari preached bottom-to-top approach driven APC, but the undemocratic conduct of some party chieftains particularly in Oyo State has shown that the people from the grassroots and the youth will continue to be at the mercy of the few at the top, who impose their preferred candidate against the wish of the people, as recently witnessed in Oyo North Senatorial District where I belong.”

“My people have therefore decided that we withdraw our membership of the APC, and I totally align with them as I delved into politics, not for a selfish reason but for the overall interest of Nigerian youths and the people of Oke Ogun. So. I hereby renounce my membership of the APC.”

“Thank you so much.”

Recall, Shina Peller, who currently represents the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa senatorial district, contested in the APC primaries in the bid to represent Oyo north senatorial district.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

