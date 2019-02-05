The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Imo state, Hope Uzodinma has said that he joined the race to right the wrongs of Governor Rochas Okorocha.

According to Vanguard, the guber candidate said that he also wants to put smiles on the faces of the poor people of Imo state.

“We are here for a rescue mission. We want our state to be managed differently. Our emphasis is not where somebody is coming from. We want to implement the manifesto of APC in Imo state.

“Because of the situation, we saw there is need to do better things for the state and I have to make some sacrifices to better the life of our people.

“At a point, it was like nobody to talk in Imo state, this is one of the reasons I decided to leave the Senate and go for governor. If I still go for senate election, and the election is conducted five times I will beat Okorocha five times.

“Rochas is confused, why is he running for senate in APC, and he is asking his supporters to vote for AA candidates.”

Okorocha attacks Amaechi, Oshimohole

Also, Governor Okorocha has accused the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole of planning to remove him from politics by all means.

“There is more to the noise you are hearing about the governorship election in Imo, it is not about Uche Nwosu, it is about a plot to stop Okorocha by all means, otherwise why will Adams Oshiomhole and Rotimi Amaechi be interested in who governs Imo.

"The calculation is that if Uche Nwosu becomes governor and I go to Senate, I will be a strong force by 2023. The most annoying fact is that they are using our people to pursue that agenda,” he said,

Okorocha has been at loggerheads with Oshiomhole since the APC National Working Committee (NWC) rejected the Governor’s son-in-law, Uche Nowsu and picked Uzodinma as the party's governorship candidate in Imo.