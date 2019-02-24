The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Oriade Local Government Area in Osun state has been attacked by suspected political thugs.

According to Channels Television, the incident occurred around 3:00 am on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

An official of the electoral body revealed that the hoodlums besieged its office and destroyed ballot papers and boxes and 2 generator sets.

Violence mars elections

There have been reports of violence, ballot box snatching and intimidation of voters from various polling units in the country.

INEC has reportedly canceled elections in some local governments in Rivers state following several skirmishes.

Also, voters in some local government areas in Lagos state were attacked and prevented from voting.

The Nigerian Army also revealed that its men killed 6 people who attacked them while on election duty in Rivers state.