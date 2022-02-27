RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Heavy security at venue of Lagos PDP state congress

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Security operatives on Sunday, mounted heavy presence at the Airways Ground by Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja GRA, venue of the rescheduled state congress of the PDP in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security personnel were strategically positioned at the entrance and within the premises of the venue.

Several patrol vehicles and Armoured Personnel Carrier were also stationed at the access roads leading to the venue.

Some of the security agencies at the centre were the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security, Army and Police Bomb Squad among others

NAN reports that the congress was yet to start as at 12:50am of filing this report.

The PDP is conducting the congress to produce party officials in Lagos state that will steer its affairs for the next four years, after the aborted Oct. 16, 2021 state congress.

Speaking with NAN on the congress, Mr Taofik Gani, outgoing Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, said that adequate measures had been put in place to have a successful state congress.

Gani said: “The expectation today is that we will have a rancor free congress. It is long awaited.”

He urged all the aspirants to be united and work for the interest of the party.

“The party must get it right this time. We must also have a united state executive that will be so committed to the party as we go into the 2023 contest.

“I really hope that all the leaders and players today will allow free, fair and credible congress for Lagos residents to see that PDP is ready for 2023 in Lagos,” he said.

Contenders for the Lagos PDP chairmanship seat are Messrs Philips Aivoji, Niyi Adams, Hakeem Amode and Dr Amos Fawole.

