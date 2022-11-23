'He would not come' - Sowore challenges Peter Obi to TV debate

Sowore also challenged his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar respectively to a debate to discuss ideas on how to redeem the glory of the country.

However, the AAC aspirant said he was convinced Obi as well as Atiku and Tinubu would not show up at a debate with him if they were invited.

He made this known while speaking on a Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today,’ on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

“Bring me and Obi to discuss our ideas on your show, I guarantee that he would not come,” Sowore told the show's anchor.

He continued: “I know the other two people will not show up – Tinubu and Atiku dare not show up … They should be afraid because anybody who has got no idea should be afraid.”

The ACC presidential aspirant also urged the media to push candidates with ideas, alleging that some candidates tagged as “frontliners” have been deliberately granted more media access.

Sowore's word: “In my course of doing media recently…the little media attention we got, I found some very fantastic presidential candidates who have better ideas than the people you (the media) keep pushing in front of the public.