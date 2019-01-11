The group also threw their weight behind the party’s governorship candidate, Prof. Ben Ayade in the March 2 governorship election.

The declaration was made during an endorsement rally held Friday in Calabar by the group.

Mr Musa Mai-Gworo, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Non-Indigene Affairs, said that Hausa/Fulani community in the state had all come to endorse the governor in his second term bid.

Mai-Gworo said that they came together to show their support for the presidential candidate of the PDP.

According to him, the group has come to the realization that an alternative administration is needed to fix the country.

“If Atiku becomes the president, we would like him to work on the security of the nation because the present government has not performed well.

“With the support of the Gov. Ben Ayade, I have traversed the nooks and cranny of this state where we ensure herders and farmers live peacefully,’’ he said.

The Liaison Officer of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the state, Alhaji Abdul Jada noted that the party machinery would support all the PDP candidates in the state.

“I think the chances of Atiku winning this election is quite high because he has good intention to get back the country working again.

“He is a successful in businessman, a former vice president and has extensive capacity to lead this country,” he said.

Malam Salisu Aba-Lawal, the Leader of the Hausa/Fulani Muslim community said that the ethnic group agreed to support Ayade because of his fair treatment of things that concern non-indigenes in the state.

“We have been treated well in Cross River so we would be supporting the re-election of governor Ben Ayade and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming election.