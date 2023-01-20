Hardships: PDP urges Nasarawa people to reject APC in 2023

Jibrin, who is a former Chairman, BOT PDP, stated this on Thursday during the party’s campaign in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

He also called on the people to reject the APC’s Presidential ticket and vote all PDP candidates in the general elections.

” I want to call on you to vote Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for President, Dr David Umbugadu for Governor and all other PDP candidates in the elections.

” This is to enable us change APC leadership in the country and to ensure positive progress and development in the country,” he said.

Mr Labaran Maku, the Director-General of Atiku/Ombugadu Campaign Council in Nasarawa state, described Nassarawa Eggon as a home of PDP while drumming support for Atiku, Ombugadu and all PDP candidates in the elections.

Maku, who was former Minister of Information urged voters not to give their Permanent Voter Cards( PVCs) pin numbers to anybody.

” Please report anybody that asks for your PVCs pin numbers to us for necessary action. Ask them what they intend to do with your PVCs pin numbers.

” They want to use your PVCs pin numbers to rig the 2023 election,” he said. .

He also urged those who are yet to collect their PVCs to do so in order to vote PDP in February and March elections.

The former minister assured the people of delivering PDP in Nasarawa Eggon and the state at large in the elections.

Mr Francis Orogu, Chairman of PDP, Nasarawa State, also urged the people of the area and the state to vote all candidates of PDP in the elections.

Orogu urged Eggon nation to use their numerical strength to deliver PDP in February and March elections.

On their parts, Chief Mike Abdul, former Deputy Governor, Nasarawa State; Senators Philip Gyunka and Suleiman Adokwe called on supporters of the party to continue to unite, to uproot the ruling APC at national and state levels.

They said that a vote for PDP was a vote for an end to poverty, hardship and would improve on the standard of living of the people.

Dr Emmanuel Ombugadu, the PDP Governorship candidate, Nasarawa State, promised to prioritise security, health, education, infrastructure, youths and women empowerment to improve on the lives of the people of the state.

He also promised to give adequate attention to the agricultural sector and other sectors of the economy.

The PDP Governorship candidate solicited for votes for himself, Atiku and all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Earlier, Chief Jacob Ali, PDP Zonal Chairman, Nasarawa North and Mr Godiya Yaro, PDP Chairman, Nassarawa Eggon, appreciated all PDP Stakeholders for supporting their son, Ombugadu for governor and all other PDP candidates.